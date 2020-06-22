Kenyan Varsity Wins Law Award at the Hague

A Kenyan university has scooped the best regional memorial for Africa award at the just concluded 2020 edition of the ICC Moot Court.

The Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA), emerged the best in the competition which attracted 71 teams from 50 countries. The annual event which takes place in May orJune in The Hague, Netherlands, was organised by the Grotius Centre for International Legal Studies.

The competition, which brought together law students of diverse backgrounds and cultures to challenge their skills as future international lawyers, comprised an extensive educational and social programme.

ICC COURTROOM

The final round of the competition which is adjudicated by ICC judges, usually takes place in an actual ICC courtroom.

With the outbreak of Covid-19, this year's edition of the ICC Moot Court Competition had to be done virtually. It was based on memorials submitted by various universities. It was concluded on 11th of June 2020.

CUEA was represented by three students from its Faculty of Law namely; Wangui Njoroge, Julius Miiri Wamboi, Brenda Hope N. Waweru assisted by their trainers and mentors Ms Freda Kabatsi, the Faculty's Moot Court Coordinator and Dr John J. Wamwara, an independent Evaluator at the 2020 edition of the ICC Moot Court.

Other teams were from Kenya, Gambia, Ghana, South Africa, South Sudan, and Zambia with many others from Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Last year, the CUEA Faculty of Law emerged the Winner and Best Overall Anglophone team at 7th Edition of the Great Lakes Moot Court Competition on International Humanitarian Law held in Kigali, Rwanda in December, 2019; where 30 Universities from Kenya, Uganda, DR Congo, Tanzania and Rwanda participated.

INTERNATIONAL AWARD

The university also scooped Best Memorial and Female Achievers Award in the same moot court competition.

The faculty and its students have indeed consistently won regional and international awards in various moot court competitions putting the Faculty at an enviable pedestal as a legal trainer in Africa and indeed the world.

The CUEA Faculty of Law started as a department in 2005 within the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at the University.

The department then was responsible for running the Bachelor of Laws degree programme which was launched in March of the same year as well as teaching of various law courses in other faculties.

The department later transformed into the Faculty of Law in 2007 and was formally inaugurated on the occasion of the University's Convocation on 25th August 2007.

The CUEA Faculty of Law offers a four-year Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree programme.

The Faculty is fully accredited by the Council for Legal Education.

The university was founded in 1984 by Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa.