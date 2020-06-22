Kenya: AIU Bans Kenyan Athlete for Four Years

Kenya's long distance runner, Japhet Kipchirchir Kipkorir has been handed a four-year ban for violation of World Athletics (WA) anti-doping rules.

WA's Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Friday that it had found Kipkorir guilty of having tested positive to prohibited substance Norandrosterone.

Kipkorir's ban starts on May 11, 2020 for four years and his results dating back to November 10, 2019 will be nullified.

Kipkorir, who finished third at 2011 Gold Coast Marathon in personal best 2:10:50, had been provisionally suspended last month when another Kenyan Mikel Kiprotich Mutai was handed a four-year ban for also testing positive to prohibited substance Norandrosterone.

Mutai and another Kenyan long distance runner Alex Oloitiptip were flagged down on May 13 by AIU for separate violations of anti-doping rules. AIU is yet to determine on Oloitiptip's case after the athlete was flagged down for his whereabouts violation.

Mutai, Kipkorir and Oloitiptip join several other Kenyans who have either been banned or under provisional suspension for various doping offences this year by AIU.

They are the 2017 London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru, Kennth Kipkemoi, 2014 World Under-20 800m champion Alfred Kipketer and former world marathon record holder, Wilson Kipsang.

Others are Mercy Kibarus, Vincent Kipsegechi Yator and Peter Kwemoi.