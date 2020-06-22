South Africa: This Is Not the Time to Fight, Pleads Mbalula

analysis

On the day before taxi operators are set to strike in Gauteng, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula made it clear that increasing the taxi relief fund is not an option and urged operators not to shut down their operations on Monday 22 June.

"We find this action rather unfortunate and counterproductive. Resorting to shutting down services as an expression of disagreement with the quantum of the amount the government is offering the industry as relief support does nothing for the industry," Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Sunday 21 June during a virtual press briefing after announcing that government has no more money to give to the taxi industry.

This follows an announcement by Mbalula on Friday, 19 June that R1.135-billion in relief had been allocated to the taxi industry to aid thousands of taxis and their operators during the lockdown.

"Government has offered the taxi industry a relief package of R1.135-billion. Reaching agreement within government for this relief support for the taxi industry was a difficult process that involved extensive lobbying and convincing the relevant authorities on the importance and need for this fund," Mbalula was reported as saying by News24.

This did not sit well with...