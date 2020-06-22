Somalia: Three Alshabaab Militants Surrender to SNA

20 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Three members of the Alshabab militant group have surrendered themselves in Hobyo town of Mudug on Saturday.

General Abdiaziz Abdillahi Abdi Somali National Army of 21st division confirmed the surrender of the members who defected from the group.

General Abdullahi Abdi Qooje said that they would welcome Alshabab members who surrender and take advantage of following the government and amnesty offer for militants to surrender.

The Somali government announced an amnesty offer in 2014 to members of the al-Qaida linked group al-Shabaab, which had been launching attacks on government forces and AMISOM.

