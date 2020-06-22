Somalia: Mogadishu City Prepares to Mark 60th Anniversary

Benadir governor who also doubles up as the mayor of Mogadishu Omar Mohamud Mohamed (Omar Filish) chaired the weekly

meeting of district commissioners on Friday aimed at planning for the city's 60th anniversary.

The team also discussed the development of Mogadishu, tax collection in Mogadishu and COVID-19.

During the meeting, the mayor also appointed a committee that will work to strengthen the preparation of the event 60th Independence Day which is the 1st of July.

"the weekly meeting mainly focused on preparations of the coming 60 years of anniversary," said Salah Hassan Omar Benadir regional administration spokesman.

The governor also asked members of the public to follow government set measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.