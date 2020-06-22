Sudan: Dr. Akram Receives Medical Assistances From Qatar

20 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al-Tom received, Saturday, at Khartoum airport, medical assistances for the health and medical cadres to combat COVID-19 extended by the State of Qatar, Qatar Charity Foundation and the professional societies of the Sudan communities in Qatar.

The volume of assistance that arrived on a Turkish cargo plane reached (7) tons at a cost of 2 million Qatari riyals.

The consignment was also, received by Chargé d'Affairs of the Qatari embassy in Khartoum, Talal Al-Anzi and the representatives of the Qatar Charity Foundation , Humanitarian Aid , UNICEF and the Sudanese professionals in the State of Qatar.

The minister commended the Qatari Health Minister, Qatar Charity Foundation and the professional communities operating in Qatar, referring to the historical relations between the peoples of Sudan and Qatar.

