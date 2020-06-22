Sudan: Registration of New 100 COVID-19 Cases, 118 Recovered ND 7 Fatalities

20 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Helth has announce the registration of new 100 COVID-19 infections in addition to, 118 recovered cases and 7 fatalities bringing the total number of the infections, since the start of the epidemic to 8416 cases including 513 fatalities and 3204 recovered cases.

According to the Epidemiological issued by the ministry for Wednesady, June.17-2920, the new infections were registered as Follows:

Khartoum State (32) cases, Gezira, 21, the White Nile (14) Sinnar(3) the Blue Nile ( 2) Nahr Al-Neil (1) Al-Shumaliya (8) East Darfur (1) Gadarf (2) North Kordofan (3) West Kordofan (10).

The 7 fatalities were registerd as Follows:

Khartoum State (2) cases, Gezira (4) and one case in Nahr Al-Neil State.

The recovered cases were (99) in Khartoum State, (11) in Gezira, (5) in Nahr Al-Nel in addition to one case in West Kordofan.

