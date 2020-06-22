Sudan: Ministry of Health - (100) New Coronavirus Cases, (118) Deaths, (7) Recoveries Recorded

Khartoum — The epidemiological report of the Federal Ministry of Health has announced the recording of (100) new cases of coronavirus, in addition to (7) deaths and (118) recoveries, bringing the total infection cases in the country to (8416), the deaths to (513) and the recoveries to (3204) cases.

The recorded new cases of COVID - 19 were (32) cases in Khartoum State, (21) cases in Gezira State, (14) cases in the White Nile State, (3) cases in Sennar State, (2) cases in the Blue Nile State, (1) case in Nahral-Neil State, (8) cases in the Northern State, (1) case in East Darfur State, (1) case in Central Darfur State, (2) cases in Gedarif State and (2) cases in North Kordofan State.

The death cases were (2) cases in Khartoum, (4) cases in Gezira State and (1) case in Nahral-Neil State.

The recoveries were (99) cases in Khartoum State, (11) cases in Gezira State, (5) cases in Nahral-Neil State and (3) recovery cases in West Kordofan State.

The Federal Ministry of Health has stressed the importance of commitment to the Health Emergency Act, the stay at home and application of the preventive measures (social distancing, hand washing, the etiquette of sneezing and coughing, as well as the immediate reporting about cases and the follow up of the daily reports on the pandemic on the ministry's website on Facebook and the Sudan Health Observatory site for the corona pandemic.