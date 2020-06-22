Sudan: Mediation - Objective Reasons Prevented Signing of Peace Agreement On Fixed Date

Juba — The South Sudan mediation for peace between Sudan government and the armed struggle movements affirmed that objective reasons have prevented the signing of the peace agreement in initials according to the pre-determined date.

In a press conference in Juba on Friday, deputy head of South Sudan mediation, Dhio Mattok, referred to some difficulties encountered in the negotiation process, including the delay in discussing security arrangements in the Darfur rack as well as the delay in the authority file by the participating parties.

He said that the mediation understands the circumstances that prevented the agreement's signing.

Mattok said that the government delegation is due to arrive in Juba on Sunday, indicating that the First Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, and Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi are due to join the government delegation to discuss the remaining issues.

He stated that all parties have expressed enthusiasm for completing the remaining issues, which he described as simple and can be fully addressed, referring to the existence of issues related to the constitutional document and need political decisions.

He said that the mediation is now engaged in preparing the tables with the partners to implement the final agreement, besides the work to translate the agreements.

He pointed to a proposal presented by Darfur track as alternative to the UNAMID after its departure to contribute to providing security for the displaced and refugees, adding that the return of the Revolutionary Front to Khartoum after the signing of peace is a strategic goal to contribute to completion of the goals of the revolution, and that Sudan needs peace now more than ever.

On the position of the People's Movement North, led by Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillu, Mattok said that the mediation has asked them to return to the negotiations, saying that government and the People's Movement have agreed on the files of humanitarian work and the cessation of hostilities, and there is flexibility on both sides in implementing the agreement.

He called on the government and the People's Movement - North to sit down to negotiate and agree on the monitoring mechanisms, adding that the mediation believes that the two parties should agree because the issues discussed in the platform are big and important."

It is to be recalled that the two negotiating parties earlier announced that the final peace agreement would be signed on June 20.