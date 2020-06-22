Somalia: Police Officer Killed By Unknown Gunmen in Mogadishu

Unidentified assailants have shot dead a police officer in Mogadishu's Dharkenlay district on Saturday.

The assailants shot dead the officer and took his pistol and fled from the crime scene before the arrival of the police.

No arrest has been made as police launched an investigation.

The Al-Qaida-linked group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility in a statement published on its affiliated media online sites saying the officer was named Lieutenant Ali Rage.

This is the third assassination in Mogadishu since the start of this month and all were claimed by Alshabab.

Although a combined force of the SNA, AMISOM and American forces have sustained efforts to wipe out the militants, they have not relented on their attempts to defiled public security in large parts of the country.