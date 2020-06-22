South Africa: Insurers Claim COVID-19 Does Not Trigger "Infectious Disease" Insurance Claims

analysis

South Africa's financial regulator does not see the lockdown as a trigger for business interruption claims, but it does provide some good news for the beleaguered hospitality industry.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority, which regulates South Africa's financial institutions from banks to insurers, has weighed in on the subject of business interruption insurance, bringing a ray of hope to the many restaurants, hotels and lodges facing economic ruin as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

The hospitality sector had turned to the regulator in the hope that it would be able to intervene in what was turning into a battle royale between insurance companies and their clients, those businesses that had taken out business interruption insurance and believe they have a legitimate right to claim.

In short, business interruption insurance exists to help companies survive following an unanticipated event. There are generally two types of BI insurance: a basic policy which requires physical damage to the business premises in order to trigger a claim, and a tourism/hospitality policy that contains a specific extension that includes interruption by infectious or contagious notifiable disease.

While Covid-19 qualifies as a declared notifiable disease, local insurance companies like Santam, Hollard, Old...