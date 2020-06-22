Ghana: GBA Supports Juveniles Boxers, Gyms

20 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has donated personal protective equipment (PPE's) and food items to juvenile boxers and boxing gyms across the country, promising that more of such help from the Authority was on its way.

Items donated included boxes of hand sanitizers, bags of rice, boxes of canned fish, Veronica buckets, boxes of liquid soap and beverages.

The brief ceremony held at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Thursday saw Gym coaches and officials joined by GBA's top brass such as President Peter Zwennes, Secretary General, Patrick Johnson, Executive members Alhaji Toufik and Laud Acquaye for the occasion.

Organisations such as Mcbbpylls Protocol Consult, Ghana Gas and Streetwise Foundation supported the GBA in this bid.

Speaking to the press after the presentation, GBA Secretary General Patrick Johnson said the leadership of the Authority recognized the hardship juvenile boxers as well as the gyms comprising professionals and coaches were confronted with in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore had to step in to support.

He added that it would not be the only support they would receive from the Authority with a promise that more was on the way.

"We have been in contact with other corporate bodies who have assured us of their support and therefore this won't be the only support we would be giving out."

On the way forward after contact sports was lifted, Mr. Johnson indicated there was a lot in the pipeline which included a meeting with the media.

He added that by their consideration to ensure safety protocols once the ban was lifted, boxing fans would not be accepted into the arena but journalists may be allowed to provide coverage.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.