Ghana: GBA Supports Juveniles Boxers, Gyms

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has donated personal protective equipment (PPE's) and food items to juvenile boxers and boxing gyms across the country, promising that more of such help from the Authority was on its way.

Items donated included boxes of hand sanitizers, bags of rice, boxes of canned fish, Veronica buckets, boxes of liquid soap and beverages.

The brief ceremony held at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Thursday saw Gym coaches and officials joined by GBA's top brass such as President Peter Zwennes, Secretary General, Patrick Johnson, Executive members Alhaji Toufik and Laud Acquaye for the occasion.

Organisations such as Mcbbpylls Protocol Consult, Ghana Gas and Streetwise Foundation supported the GBA in this bid.

Speaking to the press after the presentation, GBA Secretary General Patrick Johnson said the leadership of the Authority recognized the hardship juvenile boxers as well as the gyms comprising professionals and coaches were confronted with in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore had to step in to support.

He added that it would not be the only support they would receive from the Authority with a promise that more was on the way.

"We have been in contact with other corporate bodies who have assured us of their support and therefore this won't be the only support we would be giving out."

On the way forward after contact sports was lifted, Mr. Johnson indicated there was a lot in the pipeline which included a meeting with the media.

He added that by their consideration to ensure safety protocols once the ban was lifted, boxing fans would not be accepted into the arena but journalists may be allowed to provide coverage.