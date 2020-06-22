Ghana: Support Ghanaian Music

20 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

CheChe Da Lyricist, a fast rising Ghanaian rap musician, also known in real life as Nana Kofi Oppong Kenah, has expressed dissatisfaction at the over-hyping of foreign music in the showbiz circles.

The talented musician has made a plea to Ghanaians to support their own music and regulate the listening of foreign music on the airwaves to pave way for embracing "what belongs to us".

This he said, would promote and place Ghanaian musicians in the showbiz industry across the world.

The rapper made these submissions while speaking to The Spectator about his stylistic genre of music which uses metaphor to edutain (educate and entertain) music enthusiasts.

The artiste told The Spectator that, "most of fast rising musicians have very sensational and melodious tunes but their inability to penetrate the market has left them to be in an indeterminate state".

According to him, the collections of songs interconnect with a lot of literary devices used in the local dialect in order to present a mesmerising tune.

He said that, it was carefully crafted for the enjoyment of all who listen to songs by CheChe Da Lyricist which his rendition of rap music is jam-packed with wisdom-filled vibes.

The Ankonam EP (Extended Play) hit-maker said it was more important to listen to our own Ghanaian songs because they represent the rich cultural elements of the land.

CheChe De Lyricist reiterated his four EP's produced include 'Transition Tape', 'Prolific Tape', 'Ankonam EP', and 'Wave God EP' were some mind-blowing tunes which attracted more audiences to follow his works.

"I have featured some musicians including lil Shaker, Kojo Cue, Adomaa, Klif Wonder, Ohene Savant, Aj Nelson, Suzz Black on my projects," he said.

Highlighting on his upcoming project, the rapper revealed that, his new song would be a body of work that encompasses great composition of sounds from the African rhythm, and a toast from the western world.

The new project, he said, was an album dubbed the "Supreme Album" and explained that he had the inspiration from God to do that particular album, stating that, every song on the album came with a truckload of spirit-filled vibes to the listener.

The "NodeyMessAround" (NDMA) Army movement trailblazer expressed profound gratitude to his fans, especially Lady Asantewaa Boakye (CEO of readersblocx.com), among other loyalists of his music endeavour.

CheChe Da Lyricist promised fans of more tunes this year and admonished them to take precautionary measures during these abnormal times, as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.