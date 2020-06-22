Ghana: Support Ghanaian Music

CheChe Da Lyricist, a fast rising Ghanaian rap musician, also known in real life as Nana Kofi Oppong Kenah, has expressed dissatisfaction at the over-hyping of foreign music in the showbiz circles.

The talented musician has made a plea to Ghanaians to support their own music and regulate the listening of foreign music on the airwaves to pave way for embracing "what belongs to us".

This he said, would promote and place Ghanaian musicians in the showbiz industry across the world.

The rapper made these submissions while speaking to The Spectator about his stylistic genre of music which uses metaphor to edutain (educate and entertain) music enthusiasts.

The artiste told The Spectator that, "most of fast rising musicians have very sensational and melodious tunes but their inability to penetrate the market has left them to be in an indeterminate state".

According to him, the collections of songs interconnect with a lot of literary devices used in the local dialect in order to present a mesmerising tune.

He said that, it was carefully crafted for the enjoyment of all who listen to songs by CheChe Da Lyricist which his rendition of rap music is jam-packed with wisdom-filled vibes.

The Ankonam EP (Extended Play) hit-maker said it was more important to listen to our own Ghanaian songs because they represent the rich cultural elements of the land.

CheChe De Lyricist reiterated his four EP's produced include 'Transition Tape', 'Prolific Tape', 'Ankonam EP', and 'Wave God EP' were some mind-blowing tunes which attracted more audiences to follow his works.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I have featured some musicians including lil Shaker, Kojo Cue, Adomaa, Klif Wonder, Ohene Savant, Aj Nelson, Suzz Black on my projects," he said.

Highlighting on his upcoming project, the rapper revealed that, his new song would be a body of work that encompasses great composition of sounds from the African rhythm, and a toast from the western world.

The new project, he said, was an album dubbed the "Supreme Album" and explained that he had the inspiration from God to do that particular album, stating that, every song on the album came with a truckload of spirit-filled vibes to the listener.

The "NodeyMessAround" (NDMA) Army movement trailblazer expressed profound gratitude to his fans, especially Lady Asantewaa Boakye (CEO of readersblocx.com), among other loyalists of his music endeavour.

CheChe Da Lyricist promised fans of more tunes this year and admonished them to take precautionary measures during these abnormal times, as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic.