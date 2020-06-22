Tunisia: Coronavirus - 1 More Case Recorded On June 20

Tunis/Tunisia — One more imported case of infection with COVID-19 among repatriated Tunisians placed in mandatory quarantine was recorded, from 1,530 tests carried out on June 20, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Three patients already diagnosed with the virus also tested positive, it added.

The number of confirmed cases has, therefore, risen to 1,157 out of a total of 67,045 tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic last March.

1020 people have recovered. Active cases stand at 87 and are still under observation and deaths stable at 50.