Ghana: Golden Tulip Reopens for Business

The Golden Tulip Accra Hotel has commenced full operationsafter the facility was temporarily closed for three months as a result of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the country and the lockdown of the city after the address of the president.

Announcing this in an interview with the Ghanaian Times Nicolas Forger, General Manager of the hotel in Accra, assured patrons of maximum safety in the use of the facility.

"Be rest assured that the safety protocols have been put in place for clients/customers. We are now awaiting the reopening of the borders to quickly find the level the hotel was, before the COVID-19 crises," he said.

As a result of the current directives from the government, Mr Forger said the reopening affords access to the chalets, gym, swimming pool, restaurant among other facilities. while observing all safety protocols.

He said vigorous cleaning and disinfection multiple times a day by staff wearing Personal Protective Equipment(PPE), as well as changes to the guest experience are to be expected by clients and pleaded on clients to adjust to the new norm.

"We have changed all hotels services to ensure minimum contact and kitchen transformed to reduce handling and will be demanding maximum guarantees from service providers" he added.

In a related development, the hotel will be hosting a special Fathers' Day event called 'Agya Pa Ye' on Sunday, June 21, 2020. It is for only 100 people, and admission is based on 'first come, first served' principle. Patrons are therefore encouraged to book before time.

Similarly, the hotel has also announced special wedding, weekend packages and rates have been slashed, according to management, it is part of the gestures to make people afford services, during difficult times.