Ghana: Oti Rcc Presents Vehicle to NSA

20 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Sports Authority (NSA) Directorate in the Oti region has received a pickup vehicle from the Oti Regional Minister and Regional Coordinating Council to support the development, promotion and management of sports in the region.

The Acting Regional Sports Director, Ms. Joyce Datsa received the vehicle on behalf of the Director General of the Authority.

The Director-General, in a brief ceremony inspected the vehicle and thanked the Regional Minister, Nana Kwesi Owusu Yeboa, for coming to the aid of the Authority in its effort to develop and promote sports in the newly created region.

He further assured the Acting Regional Director of NSA of government's advanced plans to build one multipurpose stadium in each of the six new regions to add to the 10 under construction in the old regions of the country.

The Director-General commended the Acting Regional Director of Oti Region for accepting the role to help sports development in the new region.

He advised all other regional Directors to build good relationships with stakeholders in their respective regions for a common goal to develop and promote sports at the grassroots across the country.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

