Ghana: Senior Police Officer Course 45 Members Donate PPE to Police Service

20 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jemima Esinnam Kuatsinu

Members of the Senior Police Officer (SPO) Course 45 yesterday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth GH₵ 25,000 to the Ghana Police Service (GPS) in the quest to fight coronavirus (COVID-19)

The items include 200 spectacles, 100 gowns, 100 N95 nose masks, 20 gallons of hand sanitisers, 50 boxes of surgical nose mask, 20 packs of hair net and 10 packs of shoe covers.

Presenting the items, the president of the Course, Superintendent Dr Michael Sena Akabua said the presentation was to support the GPS and set an example to fellow senior officers to give to the service.

He said fellow senior officers could set aside a fund or from their welfare buy PPE and donate to frontline health workers and police officers.

He indicated that as a health professional, the virus had distorted the schedules of the service adding that "we now have fixed schedules now with longer periods at work and also being called out for emergencies in the mist of this pandemic."

Supt Dr Akabua said crime was still being committed all over and trying to tackle crime and preventing being infected was difficult and a mental torture.

He therefore urged police officers and the general public to adhere to the safety protocols of washing hands with soap under running water and also wear the face masks whenever they step out.

Receiving the items, the Director-General, Welfare, of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said the items received were timely as some suspects in police custody have tested positive to the virus.

The Director of Welfare at GPS said there were a total of 57 suspects who tested positive but was quick to add that most of them had recovered.

She said it had therefore become the responsibility of the police administration to provide personnel and suspects with PPE.

According to COP Addo-Danquah, the GPS was using Adenta and Railway police cells for all suspects who test positive for the virus.

"The police administration has taken care of medication and feeding of the suspects and any other thing that will speed up their recovery,' she stated.

She thanked members of Course 45 for the gesture and encouraged other courses to emulate them.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.