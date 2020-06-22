Ghana: Senior Police Officer Course 45 Members Donate PPE to Police Service

Members of the Senior Police Officer (SPO) Course 45 yesterday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth GH₵ 25,000 to the Ghana Police Service (GPS) in the quest to fight coronavirus (COVID-19)

The items include 200 spectacles, 100 gowns, 100 N95 nose masks, 20 gallons of hand sanitisers, 50 boxes of surgical nose mask, 20 packs of hair net and 10 packs of shoe covers.

Presenting the items, the president of the Course, Superintendent Dr Michael Sena Akabua said the presentation was to support the GPS and set an example to fellow senior officers to give to the service.

He said fellow senior officers could set aside a fund or from their welfare buy PPE and donate to frontline health workers and police officers.

He indicated that as a health professional, the virus had distorted the schedules of the service adding that "we now have fixed schedules now with longer periods at work and also being called out for emergencies in the mist of this pandemic."

Supt Dr Akabua said crime was still being committed all over and trying to tackle crime and preventing being infected was difficult and a mental torture.

He therefore urged police officers and the general public to adhere to the safety protocols of washing hands with soap under running water and also wear the face masks whenever they step out.

Receiving the items, the Director-General, Welfare, of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said the items received were timely as some suspects in police custody have tested positive to the virus.

The Director of Welfare at GPS said there were a total of 57 suspects who tested positive but was quick to add that most of them had recovered.

She said it had therefore become the responsibility of the police administration to provide personnel and suspects with PPE.

According to COP Addo-Danquah, the GPS was using Adenta and Railway police cells for all suspects who test positive for the virus.

"The police administration has taken care of medication and feeding of the suspects and any other thing that will speed up their recovery,' she stated.

She thanked members of Course 45 for the gesture and encouraged other courses to emulate them.