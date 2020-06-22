Egypt: Buses Carrying Sudanese Stranded in Egypt Move to Sudan

20 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Cairo — Eight buses, out of a convoy of 10 buses, moved Saturday from Cairo heading to the border Sudanese Arqin area, to transport Sudanese citizens stranded in Egypt to their homeland.

The buses were stationed since the early morning of Saturday in the Abdeen Square, in central Cairo, to transport hundreds of Sudanese stranded by buses from Egypt to Sudan through arrangements made by a group of official and popular Sudanese parties with the participation of Egyptian circles.

The trip includes 10 tourist buses moving from Abdeen Square in the center of Cairo to transport about 500 Sudanese nationals stranded in Egypt who would like to return by road through the Northern State to Khartoum, and then to leave to the different states in Sudan after satisfying the health arrangements.

SUNA learned that Sudan Embassy in Cairo and the Higher Council for the Sudanese Community in Egypt have assumed the responsibility for all the arrangements, where a committee representing all the entities in Egypt from the community and civil society organizations was formed to transport the stranded citizens.

A service committee including persons of the Sudanese community in Egypt was formed by Sudan Embassy to prepare meals for the travelers.

Sudan government, represented by the Health Emergency Committee, affirmed that arrangements are in full swing to receive the Sudanese returning to their country through Khartoum Airport and other land and sea ports.

Read the original article on SNA.

