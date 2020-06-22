Ethiopia: First Vice - President of Transitional Sovereign Council Returns Home After Visit to Ethiopia

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, and the accompanying delegation Saturday noon returned to Khartoum after a three-day visit to Ethiopia during which Daglo held talks with the Ethiopian officials on the means to consolidate the bilateral relations in all fields, the issue of Renaissance Dam as well as regional issues of mutual concern.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by the Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, the Secretary General of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Gen. Mohamed Al-Ghali Ali Yousif, and a number of senior officials.

In a press statement, Lt. Gen. Daglo said that his visit to Ethiopia came at the official invitation of its Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, indicating that the visit to Ethiopia was successful.

He said that he got informed on Ethiopia's experience in the development of infrastructures, industrial cities, agricultural technologies and railways, appreciating the Ethiopian experience in cultivating more than five million seedlings.

Lt. Daglo indicated that he discussed with the Ethiopian Prime Minister the possibility of developing a plan to construct a railway line linking Ethiopia and Djibouti with Khartoum and Port-Sudan by taking advantage of Ethiopia's experience in connecting itself via railways with Kenya and Djibouti.

He said that he also reviewed with Abiy Ahmed the issues of Renaissance Dam, peace in Sudan and the border between the two countries, in addition to the issues of Abiye and peace in South Sudan, adding that Premier Abiy Ahmed has pledged to remove the difficulties and to support the committees so that they can perform their duties.

Lt. Gen. Daglo pointed out that the two sides have underscored the importance of the exchange visits between the two countries and benefiting from the experiences that will serve the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

He urged Sudanese youth businessmen to benefit from the experience of Ethiopia in the fields of trade and economy.