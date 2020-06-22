Sudan: Minister of Health Receives Medical Aid Donated By State of Qatar

Khartoum — The federal Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al-Toam, received Saturday at Khartoum Airport assistance and supplies for medical and health personnel to confront the new virus of corona provided by the sisterly State of Qatar, the Qatar Charity Foundation, a number of Sudanese professional associations and the Sudanese Women Association in Qatar, in the presence of the Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of Qatar, Tilal Al-Anzi, representatives of Qatar Charity Foundation, the Commission for Humanitarian Aid, UNICEF and Sudanese professional associations in Qatar.

Dr. Akram has appreciated the Qatari aid that was an extension of previous assistance, and praised the Qatar Charity Foundation and the professional associations operating in the State of Qatar, pointing to the historic ties between the Sudanese and Qatari peoples.

He expressed thanks to the Qatari Minister of Health, Hanan Al-Kawari.

Dr. Akram said that the protection of medical and health personnel is a priority, stressing the endeavor to manufacture health protection equipments for the medical cadres in Sudan.

He affirmed his ministry keenness to increase the examination area in all states of Sudan, reiterating his call for adherence to the precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Office of Qatar Charity Foundation in Khartoum, Hussein Karmash, stressed keenness of the foundation to provide medical aid to Sudan to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives of the Humanitarian Aid, UNICEF and the Sudanese professional associations in the State of Qatar also expressed their pleasure on the arrival of aid for the medical and health personnel in Sudan.