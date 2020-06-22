Angola: President Congratulates Angolan Musicians

22 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic João Lourenço Sunday here congratulated Angolan musicians for helping the population, with the holding of live shows, to bear the nostalgia of social confinement imposed by the covid-19 pandemic.

In his Twitter account, the Angolan Head of State also congratulated agricultural producers and truckers who guarantee the supply of essential consumer goods.

"My recognition also goes to the entrepreneurs, NGOs and anonymous people who donate goods to alleviate the suffering of the neediest people," wrote João Lourenço.

Angola has detected 183 positive cases of the new coronavirus, 97 of which were active, 77 recovered and nine deaths, 118 of which were local contamination.

