Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

20 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

One patient was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today in tests carried out for individuals who had completed their quarantine time in the environs of Assab; Southern Red Sea Region.

The patient is an Eritrean national who returned from Djibouti recently.

In spite of the ban on people's movements in the region as a whole, influx of our nationals to the country from Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti and Yemen through irregular land and sea routes continues to-date.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county has now risen to 143.

39 of these have recovered fully and were released from hospital in the past while the remaining 104 are receiving necessary medical treatment.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

20 June 2020

