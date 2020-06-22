Eritrea: Martyrs Day Commemorated With Patriotic Zeal

Asmara — June 20, Eritrea's Martyrs Day was commemorated by nationals inside the country and abroad with patriotic zeal.

President Isaias Afwerki, in the morning hours of today, 20 June, laid wreath at the Asmara Patriots Cemetery in tribute to the Eritrea's heroes and heroines that sacrificed their precious lives to the country's independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty.

Similarly, Martyrs Day was commemorated in all regions of the country with putting wreath at their respective Martyrs Cemeteries.

Exactly at 1:00 o'clock, a minute of silence in memory of the fallen heroes and heroines was conducted by nationals inside the country and abroad in their homes respecting the guidelines issued to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

On 19 June nationals inside the country and abroad also commemorated Martyrs Day with candle vigil inside their homes.

In related news, as part of the Martyrs Day commemoration the remains of 14 heroes who sacrificed their dear lives at the Dekemhare front, Southern region, during the final offensive to liberate the country have been laid to rest in honor at the Dekemhare Patriots Cemetery.