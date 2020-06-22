Eritrea: Financial Support to Families of Martyrs

Asmara — Over 28 million Nakfa has been disbursed to families of the martyrs in the Anseba region in the year 2019, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch in the region reported.

According to the report, the financial support was disbursed to families of the martyrs in the 9 sub zones of the Anseba region and 500 Nakfa a month was provided to the families of the martyrs for each fallen hero.

Furthermore, a number of nationals inside and outside the country have taken the initiative to shoulder the responsibility of supporting families of the martyrs and extended 1 million and 40 thousand Nakfa in the last 5 months of 2020, the report added.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch in the Anseba region commended nationals for the responsibility they took to support the families of the martyrs.

Documents of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare indicate that about 5 billion Nakfa has been disbursed to the families of the martyrs in the last 15 years nationwide.