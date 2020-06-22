Zimbabwe: 2 Women Die From COVID-19 As Zimbabwe's Confirmed Deaths Rise to 6

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths have risen to six after two women died last week from the deadly pandemic, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

In its daily Covid-19 update, the ministry said the confirmed deaths were of a 79-year-old Bulawayo resident and a 60-year-old Midlands province female.

"Today, we regret to report two deaths, one is a facility death and the other is a community death, both females aged 79 and 60 respectively," the Health Ministry said in its latest update.

"The facility death is from Bulawayo province who tested positive on the 17th June 2020 and had other co-morbidities whilst the community death is from Midlands province who tested for Covid-19 following routine swabbing on the 19th June 2020.

"Seven cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Saturday). These are returnees from South Africa (6) and Portugal (1) and are isolated," the ministry said.

"As at 20 June 2020, Zimbabwe had 486 confirmed cases, including 64 recoveries and six deaths."