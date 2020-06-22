Malawi: Man Arrested Over Toddler's Murder

21 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Steve Chirombo

Malawi Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody a 20-year-old man for allegedly murdering a three weeks old baby, following a family misunderstanding which turned physical.

The incident, according to Chikwawa Police Station, Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Dickson Matemba, occurred on Friday around 23:00 hours when Stephano Nembo picked a quarrel with his wife which culminated into a fight whilst the wife was carrying her toddler on her back.

"During the fight, the suspect pushed the wife together with the baby to the ground and the baby fainted.

"The baby was brought to St. Montfort Health Centre for medication where he was pronounced dead upon arrival," Matemba said

The Deputy Police PRO further said postmortem conducted revealed that death was due to head injuries.

He, therefore, said that the suspect will appear in court soon to answer a murder charge.

Meanwhile, police in the district are appealing to the citizenry to always seek good advice whenever they have family disputes.

The suspect hails from Nkhabeka Village in the area of Paramount Chief Lundu in Chikwawa District.

