Namibia: Eenhana Gives Land to Low Income Earners

The Eenhana town council has made available serviced land at Ekolola suburb for low income earners who are willing to construct formal housing units.

According to the town's mayor Amos Nangolo, priority will be given to first time buyers in order to ensure equity and fairness, thereafter the council would then allocate land to any other person who qualifies for it.

Nangolo said that the importance of the timely delivery of serviced land for both residential and business purposes cannot be overemphasised.

"I must emphasise that we will monitor the quality of houses our residents will build and our technical department will be tasked to ensure that the houses to be built at Ekolola are affordable but of high quality.

"The demand for housing and business erven continues to outgrow supply and the fact that council does not have necessary resources to tackle this challenge continues to haunt us. As the town is growing, we need to be wary of aesthetics of the town.

"We can no longer just continue to build a town in any manner and fashion but we need to concentrate on ensuring quality and professionalism in the way we build our town so that we build a better image for our town," said Nangolo.

He added that the public private partnership (PPP) housing projects at the town are progressing well and a number of houses are expected to be completed soon.

Nangolo said that during the year under review, government and state owned enterprises continued investing in the town.

The council has also allocated land to the University of Namibia for the construction of a fully-fledged campus at the town.