Angola: Asa Club Put Off Senior Football for Two Years

22 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The training of young category will be one of the bets of the new board of Athletic Sport Aviation (ASA) elected Saturday in Luanda, as the support of the senior category, which will be absent from competitions for two years.

Facing financial problems, the club intend to train young athletes and return to high competition at least two years later, with the aim of rescuing the mystique of other times, when they won the national first division championship for three occasions.

Elected with 30 votes in favour and one blank for the four-year period 2020/24, the team, led by José Luís Prata, is now committed to ensuring financial autonomy, in the construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure, in addition to training.

From an administrative and financial point of view the challenge will be to solve the debts with players, coaches, employees and suppliers with the help of a possible agreement with the sponsors.

Through a consensus list, José Luís Prata, proposed by the Board of Directors of the National Air Carrier, replaces Adriano Domingos in the position.

The board of the General Assembly of the Aviators is led by Rui Carreira, Luís de Almeida (vice-president), José Filho (secretary). Glória Garcia and Domingos Bento (members).

Besides José Luís Prata, five vice-presidents are also on the board, namely Laurentino Martins, Manuela de Oliveira, Omar de Matos, Catarina Vieira and José Morais.

