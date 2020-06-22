Angola: COVID-19 - President Encourages Angolans to Fight Pandemic

22 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Head of State João Lourenço encourages Angolans to join synergies to defeat the covid-19 pandemic.

In his Twiter account, João Lourenço writes: "That's it? Yes, that's all. It is within our reach. Let's all contribute to defeating covid-19. This is our part, the rest is in the hands of the scientists, until they discover the saving vaccine".

For the Head of State, the fight against covid-19 requires everyone to make "huge" sacrifices, which means to maintain a distance of at least 1.5 meters between people, avoiding big crowds, wearing the mask whenever recommended, and washing hands as much as possible.

Angola has detected 183 positive cases of the new coronavirus, 97 of which are active, 77 recovered and nine deaths, 118 of which are local contamination.

