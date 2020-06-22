Sudan: Civil Aviation - Arrival of 952 Citizens Via 7 Fligts

Khartoum — The Director of Civil Aviation Authority, Ibrahim Adlan said the number the stranded Sudanese who arrived to the country, so far, through 7 flights reached 952.

"We have now four flights to come, two from Cairo and one from Doha, carrying 500 of the stranded" He expected.

Alan told SUNA, Sunday evening most of the flights depend on the permisions as the airports still closed down, so we address the civil aviation authorities in different countries to allow the flights to cross and land, revealing that an airlift will be launched to transport 2050 of the stranded from Saudi Arabia.

He explained that contacts are underway with the Ethiopian Airlies and Fly Dubai to transport 1115 of the stranded from India.