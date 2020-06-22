Sudan: Civil Aviation - Arrival of 952 Citizens Via 7 Fligts

21 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Director of Civil Aviation Authority, Ibrahim Adlan said the number the stranded Sudanese who arrived to the country, so far, through 7 flights reached 952.

"We have now four flights to come, two from Cairo and one from Doha, carrying 500 of the stranded" He expected.

Alan told SUNA, Sunday evening most of the flights depend on the permisions as the airports still closed down, so we address the civil aviation authorities in different countries to allow the flights to cross and land, revealing that an airlift will be launched to transport 2050 of the stranded from Saudi Arabia.

He explained that contacts are underway with the Ethiopian Airlies and Fly Dubai to transport 1115 of the stranded from India.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.