Ethiopia: FM Denies News Reports On Daglo Visit to Ethiopia

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry has categorically, denied the "fabricated" news reports carried out by some social media attributed to the ministry that the recent visit to Ethiopia by the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo was concluded with out coordination with the ministry

The ministry in apress release issued, Sunday, also, denied that the visit was recommended by the United Arab Emirates, describing the news as"unfounded"

The statement called on the activists and the electronic websites to verify accuracy and creadibility to avoid harming the country's higher interests.