Tunisia: June 22, 1st Day of Dhou Al Kaada of Hegira Year 1441

22 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Monday, June 22 is the first day of the month of Dhou Al Kaada of Hegira year 1441, the Mufti of the Republic announced in a press release issued on Sunday.

