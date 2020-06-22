Sudan: Irrigation Minister - We Did Not Give Up and Negotiation the Best Means for Reaching Agreement

Khartoum — Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Prof.Yasser Abbas has underlined that Sudan still adheres to its firm stance concerning the Renaissance Dam, stressing that the negotiation is the best means for reaching understandings on the issue.

He affirmed that the Sudanese side did not give up reaching an agreement between the three countries and resorted to present the issue before the Heads of State following emergence of the legal differences at the Water Ministers level, which he said, need political decision.

Prof.Abbass, in a press briefing, Sunday, renewed Sudan adhere to signing of agreement as basic condition before filling the Ethiopian Dam to guarantee the safety and the operation of Rossires Dam, affirming Sudan's readiness for all the scenarios.

Chairman of the Technical Side to the negotiations, Dr.Saleh Hamad reviewed the building of the dam and the close technical follow up from the Sudanese, saying that the three countries reached understandings about 90 to 95% of the technical aspects, including filling and operating the dam and the safety of the dam's body, besides, ensuring the safety and security of the Rosseires Dam during the operation of the Ethiopian Dam.

Dr.Saleh affirmed that Sudan is not a mediator, but a genuine part works for the preservation of its historic water rights.

Meanwhile, the Official Responsible for the Legal Issues in the Sudanese side, Husham Yakan said Sudan is negotiating to reach an international agreement binding by the three states, adding that the diffrences focused on the legal issues.