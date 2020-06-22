Sudan: Stakeholders Urge Negotiation Parties to Sign Peace Agreement

21 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Damazine — The stakeholders in Blue Nile State issued, Sunday, a statement, in which they appealed to all the negotiating parties in Juba to sign peace agreement so that the country will enjoy security and stability.

The statement pointed out that the Blue Nile is one of the war-hit states, a matter that, clearly affected the development process in the state.

The Chairman of the Stakeholders Initiative, Al-Sir Ibrahim Mohammed Ali, in statements to SUNA renewed call for the People's Movement to push forward peace process, underlining that signing of final peace agreement is considered the first step towards stability.

