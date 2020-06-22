Sudan: Tawer Lauds IOM Support in Return of Stranded

21 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Member of thwe Sovereign Council, the Deputy Chairman of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies, Prof.Siddig Tawer , on Sunday, commended the support extended by the International Organization for Migration to return home the Sudanese nationals stranded in Egypt due to COVID-19.

Tawer who met, Sunday, at the Friendship Hall the Head of the IOM missionin Sudan, affirmed the state's concern over the Sudanese stranded abroad, adding that it exerts great fforts to bring the stranded hme.

The IOM official refered to the organization's consultations with the Ministry of Health and other related circles to support the government efforts to bring back the Sudanese stranded abroad due to the pandemic.

"The IOM has on line contacts in various parts of the world to provide assistance the stranded"the IOM official said.

