Sudan: Khartoum Security Committee Reviews Security Situation

21 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Khartoum State Security Committee chaired by Dr.Aam Yousef Al-Dhai reviewed, Sundy, a report on the security and criminal situations in the state.

The eport showed the stability of security situation in the state and the decrease of the crime rates in all parts of the state.

The meetin also, discussed the health lockdown and the role of the regular forces in the implemwentation of the state's directives to control the COVID-10 outbreak, lauding the role of the egular forces and the White Army, (the medical cadres) operating in medical and isolation centers.

The meeting reviewed the measure taken to receive the stranded and guarantee their safety.

