Liberia: CAF to Refund LFA's Diverted U.S.$200k

Flashback: President Mustapha Raji addressing his first major press conference as FA president in January of 2019. Photo: T Kla Wesley, Jr.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has agreed to refund US$200,000 to the Liberia Football Association (LFA) after an investigation established that the money was mysteriously transferred from CAF's account in Egypt to the accounts of Rosenbaum Contemporary Group in Poland in 2018.

It has been a long time coming since the president of the LFA, Mustapha Raji, at his first official press conference as president of the football house on January 18, 2019, announced that investigation was being carried out by the Liberia National Police and CAF's finance department.

In a statement posted on its official page on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, LFA said, "The investigation has officially ended, with CAF making a commitment to refund LFA the US$200,000."

The amount is CAF's annual subvention to the LFA for football development programs in Liberia. With the African football governing body making the commitment to repay the funds, it implies that the LFA will receive US$400,000 as subvention for this year.

It became a point of discussion in 2018 after the Raji administration had discovered that the amount intended for football development programs in Liberia was sent to an unknown account in Poland. The matter, according to the LFA, was later revealed to CAF during an extraordinary congress in Egypt on September 30, 2018.

During the investigation, former LFA secretary-general Emmanuel Deah and the CAF Finance Department underwent police investigations at the request of the CAF Compliance Committee following an official complaint.

The news has been greeted with commendations from the public, commending the Raji administration for the level of work done so far since 2018.