Tunisia: Military Units Mobilised to Guard Sovereign Sites and Warehouses in Tataouine

Tunis/Tunisia — Military units were deployed Sunday night in Tataouine city to guard sovereign sites and number of warehouses (belonging to municipality and customs, etc), following the ongoing violent clashes since Sunday morning between young protesters and security forces who intervened to lift El Kamour tents across the Tataouine city.

A security source told TAP that 8 security officers had been injured on Sunday during these clashes, among some twenty wounded who had been taken by the Civil Protection units to the Tataouine local hospital to receive the necessary care.