Tunisia: Military Units Mobilised to Guard Sovereign Sites and Warehouses in Tataouine

22 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Military units were deployed Sunday night in Tataouine city to guard sovereign sites and number of warehouses (belonging to municipality and customs, etc), following the ongoing violent clashes since Sunday morning between young protesters and security forces who intervened to lift El Kamour tents across the Tataouine city.

A security source told TAP that 8 security officers had been injured on Sunday during these clashes, among some twenty wounded who had been taken by the Civil Protection units to the Tataouine local hospital to receive the necessary care.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.