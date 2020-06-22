Somalia: At Least 3 Soldiers Killed in Car Bomb in Mudug

21 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least three soldiers have been confirmed dead and several others wounded after a suicide car bomber detonated an explosive-laden vehicle near a military base in Ba'ad Weyne of Mudug region on Sunday, police confirm.

Eyewitnesses told Radio Dalsan they huge explosive and gunshots took in the air for hours. Those wounded were rushed to the nearest hospital for emergency treatment.

The attack comes barely less than a day after three Alshabab militants surrendered to the Somali National Army.

No group has claimed responsibility but Al Qaeda linked group Alshabab have carried out a similar attack.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

