Somalia: Qatar Rolls Out Education and Development Projects in Jubaland

21 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Jubaland has benefited from educational and development projects by the Qatar Charity which were inaugurated on Saturday.

Qatar's ambassador to Somalia Hassan bin Hamza Hashem and First Deputy President of Jubaland state of Somalia Mohamud Sayid Adan, deputies, and ministers in the federal and state government attended the inauguration ceremony.

The First Deputy President of Jubaland expressed appreciated Qatar for its constant endeavour to assist the needy groups and establish qualitative projects.

He said there was a need to upscale development projects to meet the needs of the population, describing the projects that were opened as a qualitative shift in education and housing.

Qatar's ambassador to Somalia Hassan bin Hamza Hashem underlined the support and standing of Qatar with Somalia and work to implement development projects, stressing the importance of the country's stability and sovereignty.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.