Somalia: Qatar Rolls Out Education and Development Projects in Jubaland

Jubaland has benefited from educational and development projects by the Qatar Charity which were inaugurated on Saturday.

Qatar's ambassador to Somalia Hassan bin Hamza Hashem and First Deputy President of Jubaland state of Somalia Mohamud Sayid Adan, deputies, and ministers in the federal and state government attended the inauguration ceremony.

The First Deputy President of Jubaland expressed appreciated Qatar for its constant endeavour to assist the needy groups and establish qualitative projects.

He said there was a need to upscale development projects to meet the needs of the population, describing the projects that were opened as a qualitative shift in education and housing.

Qatar's ambassador to Somalia Hassan bin Hamza Hashem underlined the support and standing of Qatar with Somalia and work to implement development projects, stressing the importance of the country's stability and sovereignty.