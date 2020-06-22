Somalia: Opposition Parties Cast Doubt On Universal Suffrage

Forum for National Party(FNP) leaders Sheikh Sharif Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud talked about the upcoming election of 2020\2021.

On a press release, the two former head of state accused the federal government of failing one man one vote.

They called on the Parliament not to pass the rules passed by the Joint Committee, and that the country and the environment would lead to instability.

Forum for National Parties called out for an emergency meeting and election to be discussed.

Forum for National Parties is a coalition that brings six parties in Somalia led by former presidents Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Somalia is expected to hold its first universal suffrage election although stakeholders are yet to reach consensus over among others, identification of constituencies and implement affirmative action.