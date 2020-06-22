Somalia: Opposition Parties Cast Doubt On Universal Suffrage

21 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Forum for National Party(FNP) leaders Sheikh Sharif Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud talked about the upcoming election of 2020\2021.

On a press release, the two former head of state accused the federal government of failing one man one vote.

They called on the Parliament not to pass the rules passed by the Joint Committee, and that the country and the environment would lead to instability.

Forum for National Parties called out for an emergency meeting and election to be discussed.

Forum for National Parties is a coalition that brings six parties in Somalia led by former presidents Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Somalia is expected to hold its first universal suffrage election although stakeholders are yet to reach consensus over among others, identification of constituencies and implement affirmative action.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.