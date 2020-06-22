Tanzania: JPM Appoints Two New DCs

21 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT John Magufuli on Sunday made appointment of two District Commissioners to fill vacant posts.

According to a statement released by the Director of Presidential Communications Mr Gerson Msigwa, Dr Magufuli has appointed Mr Bakari Msulwa as new District Commissioner for Morogoro. He replaces Ms Regina Chonjo, who has retired.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Msulwa was the senior officer and journalist at Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC).

Also, the Head of State has appointed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jonathan Balele, a District Commissioner for Monduli, in Arusha region. He succeeds Idd Kimata who was recently appointed Arusha regional Commissioner.

Prior to his appointment, ACP Balele was working with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

