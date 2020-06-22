Mozambique: Authorities Working to Identify Terrorists - PM

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario, on Saturday guaranteed that the authorities are working to identify any terrorists who may be hiding among the displaced people who have fled from Cabo Delgado province into the neighbouring province of Nampula.

In recent weeks some 5,000 people have fled from the attacks by Islamic fundamentalists in Cabo Delgado and have crossed into Nampula. At a press conference marking the end of a three day visit to Nampula, Rosario said correct identification of the displaced people is a matter that the government is studying very carefully.

"Terrorism creates terror, it creates displaced people and work has to be done to ascertain whether among the displaced there are people who have other goals", he said. "We are being attacked by terrorism that creates terror, panic and displacement. We shall continue to work to assist those who are genuinely displaced so that they do not depend eternally on donations".

Rosario said that currently the greatest concern is to assist the displaced people, and the relevant authorities will undertake the necessary work to identify the citizens who need support. A protocol to this effect, he added, has been approved by the country's relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC).

A further problem the authorities are grappling with, the Prime Minister added, is the Covid-19 pandemic. The disease is of particular concern in Nampula City, the only part of the country so far where Covid-19 has entered the phase of community transmission - which is why the authorities have announced a maximum alert for the city.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nonetheless, Rosario was pleased "that Nampula has not lost its focus, which is to continue implementing the government's programme, which is the challenge for this five year period. But this programme is being implemented in the context of two major challenges: preventing and combatting the Covid-19 pandemic, and fighting the terrorism in Cabo Delgado, which is now being reflected in the neighbouring provinces".

In fighting Covid-19, said Rosario, all of society should be involved, particularly the community leaderships, so that the common effort may bring about the desired results.

"Nampula is at a level of maximum alert and risk, and so our attention must also be maximum. All of us must be involved", he insisted.

Rosario congratulated the population of the city for their collaboration with the health authorities in the epidemiological survey currently under way, seeking to assess the true extent of Covid-19 infection. He called for strict compliance with the administrative and health measures decreed by the government to slow down the spread of Covid-19.

In particular, markets and fairs in the city should be organized appropriately so that measures to prevent infection can be implemented.