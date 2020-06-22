Namibia: Govt Halts Resumption of All Schools

The resumption of face-to-face classes for state and private pre-primary schools for Grades 1 to 3 initially scheduled for tomorrow have been put on hold.

Education minister Anna Nghipondoka who made the announcement in a media statement today said the face to face classes will not go ahead as planned before a statement is made by the president on the national health situation.

Education executive director Sanet Steenkamp told The Namibian that the decision includes both state and private schools.

President Hage Geingob is expected to update the nation in this regard tomorrow.

The education minister thus said pupils who are already at hostels must remain at the hostels until further notice.