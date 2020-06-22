Malawi: Kachale Dismisses 'Needless Suspicion', Says All Malawi Electoral Processes in Order

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Dr Chifundo Kachale says all electoral process leading to June 23 polls are all in order and he has, again, allayed all rigging suspicions being circulated on social media.

Kachale made the remarks in Blantyre on Sunday at a media briefing meant to give update on the work done so far leading to the court-sanctioned fresh presidential election.

"All polling materials have been dispatched to polling centres and the transport problem we had have all been resolved," he said.

Kachale has, however, assured Malawians that the electoral process will be free and fair; as such, Malawians should not be worried with rigging suspicions being circulated on social media.

The MEC chair has also warmed those circulating false information on social media that they are breaking the law and law enforcing agencies are on the alert to apprehend them.

He said all the constituencies have received ballot papers and reserve tally sheets and that distribution to polling centres is underway.

Kachale said they have managed to hire 10 338 security personnel from the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and the Malawi Police Service.

He says no fake ballot papers have been produced and that no District Commissioner has already marked ballot papers.

Kachale who is a judge of the High Court of Malawi has reiterated that the commission will remain impartial and that people should desist from implicating the commission in unfounded allegations. He said those who do so will be dealt with accordingly.

He said it is not correct to suggest that district commissioners (DCs) will take results to the main tally centre in Blantyre without giving copies of the district totals to monitors at district level.

The MEC chair has further appealed to Malawians to remain calm ahead of the election.