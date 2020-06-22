Namibia: Supreme Court Has First Zoom Videoconference Hearing

Namibia's Supreme Court has for the first time heard an appeal through a videoconference, with two South African lawyers addressing the court without being physically present in the courtroom in Windhoek.

The court's first hearing through the videoconferencing platform Zoom took place on Friday, when oral arguments from South African senior counsel Geoff Budlender and Russell MacWilliam were heard by appeal judges Sylvester Mainga, Dave Smuts and Elton Hoff.

Zoom is a web-based videoconferencing service and platform which allows people to communicate online with or without video.

The hearing was also streamed live on the Office of the Judiciary's YouTube channel.

The hearing of cases through a videoconference has been necessitated by the closure of borders because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, judiciary spokesperson Ockert Jansen said.

Jansen said chief justice Peter Shivute would soon make an amendment to the Supreme Court's rules to make provision for such remote hearings.

"Namibia now joins other countries in the sub-region such as Lesotho's Court of Appeal and South Africa's Constitutional Court and Supreme Court of Appeal and other specialist courts in conducting e-hearings," Jansen remarked.

The arguments heard on Friday are on an appeal by the government against a Labour Court judgement delivered in February 2018.

In that judgement, the Labour Court interpreted two collective agreements concluded between the government, the Namibia National Teachers' Union (Nantu) and the Namibia Public Workers Union in 2009 and 2012 on monthly incentive payments to qualified teachers, and later to all public service staff members, stationed in remote areas of the country.

The court found that the 2012 agreement did not replace the 2009 agreement, and that the government was still bound to pay qualified teachers in remote areas the monthly incentives agreed to in 2009. The court also ordered the government to pay affected teachers outstanding incentives owed to them since April 2015.

The Supreme Court reserved its judgement on the government's appeal against the Labour Court's decision after hearing arguments on Friday.

Budlender was representing the government. MacWilliam represented Nantu.