Malawi: MEC to Hold Voting Materials Inspection Monday

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has organised pre-inspection exercise of the voting materials in all polling stations on Monday, June 22 2020 from 8.00AM to 10.00AM, MEC chairperson Dr Chifundo Kachale said on Sunday.

Kachel told a news conference at the College of Medicine in Blantyre where there is a National Tally Centre that the exercise was scheduled to start at 9am in the 5 002 polling centres in the 193 constituencies nationwide and to be witnessed by representatives of political parties, monitors as well as local observers and accredited civil society organisations.

"During the exercise presiding officers will open all boxes containing polling materials to ensure that the polling station has the right quantity and correct materials," said Kachale.

"The advantage of this process is that if anything is discovered missing, in short supply or not in right order, the Commission shall have adequate time to come up with a remedy before start of polling on 23rd June, 2020," he explained.

The MEC chairperson said the exercise shall proceed in the absence of party representatives and observers if they are late.

"Those concerned should therefore keep time because after this stated period the Presiding Officers have other preparatory activities that cannot be delayed," he said.

The election is taking place during the coronavirus crisis, with 11 deaths confirmed in the country.

Despite the pandemic, tens of thousands of people -- mainly with no face masks and without observing social distancing -- have attended public rallies across Malawi.