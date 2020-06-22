Namibia: Presidency Sidelines Media

The Presidency announced on Sunday afternoon president Hage Geingob would update the nation on Covid-19 but did not invite established news organisations for coverage.

The invite read: "Public Information Alert: President Hage G. Geingob will provide a Covid-19 update to the nation tomorrow, 22 June 2020 at 14h00. Follow the update live on the media channels of The Presidency."

This information or invite was not extended to any media house including state media, the New Era and the National Broadcasting Corporation.

Media professionals described this as the sidelining of independent media while calling for the government, particularly the Presidency to sit down with media to map the way forward.

Speaking to The Namibian, the Editor's Forum of Namibia secretary Ronelle Rademeyer said the trend by the Presidency is now worrisome, and one can see a clear rift between the Presidency and media.

She said the EFN and presidential press secretary Alfredo Hengari had an informal meeting to discuss these challenges and the way forward has been set up in a Standard Operating Procedure document, which will be disseminated, to stakeholders in due course.

