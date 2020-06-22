Namibia: Presidency Sidelines Media

21 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

The Presidency announced on Sunday afternoon president Hage Geingob would update the nation on Covid-19 but did not invite established news organisations for coverage.

The invite read: "Public Information Alert: President Hage G. Geingob will provide a Covid-19 update to the nation tomorrow, 22 June 2020 at 14h00. Follow the update live on the media channels of The Presidency."

This information or invite was not extended to any media house including state media, the New Era and the National Broadcasting Corporation.

Media professionals described this as the sidelining of independent media while calling for the government, particularly the Presidency to sit down with media to map the way forward.

Speaking to The Namibian, the Editor's Forum of Namibia secretary Ronelle Rademeyer said the trend by the Presidency is now worrisome, and one can see a clear rift between the Presidency and media.

She said the EFN and presidential press secretary Alfredo Hengari had an informal meeting to discuss these challenges and the way forward has been set up in a Standard Operating Procedure document, which will be disseminated, to stakeholders in due course.

- [email protected]

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.