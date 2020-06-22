Angola: COVID-19 - Seven New Cases, 11 Recoveries Recorded

21 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Seven new positive cases of covid-19 and 11 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours in Angola, Angop learned Sunday in Luanda.

The information was released by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, saying the figures above bring the number of new infections and recoveries to 183 and 77, respectively.

According to the official who was delivering the covid-19 update briefing, the new cases are six locally transmitted infections and one imported, with the latter involving a US national who arrived in Angola on 11 June this year.

Angola's covid-19 records show 183 positive cases, nine deaths, 77 recoveries and 97 active patients.

