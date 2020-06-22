Angola: COVID-19 - Over 1,000 Multiperfil Hospital Workers Await Results

Luanda — At least 1,200 specimens for Luanda's Clínica Multiperfil hospital workers who were not part of the lockdown that was lifted on Saturday are undergoing covid-19 laboratory tests.

The information was released Saturday evening in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who said the hospital will also receive a disinfection as it had reported 15 positive cases of covid-19 involving patients and workers.

Speaking at the daily covid-19 update briefing, Mufinda told journalists that during the 21-day lockdown, 268 Multiperfil health personnel tested negative.

On Saturday, 270 Multiperfil workers were released from confinement after a 21 quarantine.

More than 3,500 Luanda's Hoji-ya-Henda neighbourhood residents were also discharged from a local sanitary cordon on Saturday. A covid-19 infection had been detected in the area, subsequently infecting 29 other persons.

Until the last update of Saturday evening, Angola's covid-19 records showed 176 positive cases, nine deaths , 66 recoveries, and 101 active patients.